Panel Discussion Will Celebrate Hamptons 20th Century Modern Architecture

Love 20th century modern homes in the Hamptons? Here’s a virtual event just for you.

A panel discussion will be held on Thursday, July 29 to celebrate such architectural gems by architects like Richard Meier, Robert A.M. Stern, Charles Gwathmey, and Norman Jaffee.

Timothy Goldbold, an interior designer who is behind an initiative called Hamptons 20th Century Modern, organized the panel to help raise awareness of mid-century American modernist architecture on Long Island in the hopes of preserving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamptons 20 Century Modern (@hamptons20centurymodern)



Panelists will include Bruce Nagel, a Westhampton-based architect, Sarah Kautz, preservation director at Preservation Long Island, Maureen Erbe, a realtor of architectural properties in Los Angeles and Palm Springs and board member at the Palm Springs Modernism Week, David Netto, the founder/owner David Netto Design, Ellin Saltzman, owner of Richard Meier-designed Renny and Ellin Saltzman House, Geoff Gehman, an arts journalist, and Alastair Gordon, a critic and author for Architecture & Design.

Grace Beuley Hunt, the Home & Lifestyle editor of Luxe Interiors + Design, will moderate the discussion, in partnership with Luxe Interiors + Design and the East Hampton Historical Society.

The event will take place virtually from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To register, visit amagansettlibrary.org.