Panoramic Views, Private Dock at this North Fork Waterfront Property Listed for $1.995 M

The waterfront property 3655 Stillwater Avenue in Cutchogue has 180-degree water views with a private dock and access to the bay. This North Fork find was listed recently with Douglas Elliman for $1.995 million.

The 2,000-square foot colonial, listed about three weeks, is located on slightly more than an acre in the Fleet’s Neck Beach community. The property offers an estate-like setting with panoramic views of Haywater Cove, a creek on the North Fork’s south side, thanks to 150 feet of water frontage. A private dock allows for access to the waterway leading out to Peconic Bay.

The property is also situated next door to protected wetlands so no one can ever build next to it.

All of the rooms on the first floor offers a water view, including from the formal dining room, off the kitchen. The living room has a fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead outside to an 800-square-foot ipe deck.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and and one and a half bathrooms. There is even a water view from the second floor bathroom, which features wainscoting on the walls and updated fixtures. Another half-bath is located on the first floor.

Originally built in 1957, the kitchen has updated appliances, but new buyers may want to give it a facelift. However, doing dishes at the sink will never be a chore thanks to the view out toward the creek.

A large front porch offers another seating area overlooking the sprawling yard that runs down to the water. The yard has in-ground sprinklers for easy watering during the summer months.

There is also an attached garage with space for two vehicles.

The property last changed hands about two years ago for $1.35 million. The property also comes with deeded rights to one of the most sought-after beaches on the North Fork.

[Listing: 3655 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue | Brokers: Kenneth Poliwoda and Barbara Poliwoda, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

