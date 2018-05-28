The Parrish Art Museum Invites You on a Garden Tour

Get inspired by some spectacular area gardens! Make Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10, into a gardening weekend. First up are three inspiring talks on garden design on June 9, from 9AM to 1PM, by Mikyoung Kim, Martha Schwartz, and Peter Wirtz.

That evening, enjoy a cocktail party from 6-8PM. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served at the Sagaponack garden and Sculpture Field of Susan and Louis K. Meisel. This extraordinary property features works by Kenneth Snelson, Robert Graham, Hans Van DeBovenkamp, Joel Perlman, and Audrey Flack. The stunning grounds include a perennial garden and over 200 rare and unusual specimen trees.

The next day, June 10, from 10AM to 3PM, go on a self-guided tour of five extraordinary Hamptons gardens:

Garden of Jan and Randy Slifka, East Hampton Village

Calf Creek Cottage, Water Mill

Hollyhock, Garden of Mary Ann Tighe and Dr. David Hidalgo, Southampton Village

Garden on Christopher Street, Southampton Village

Garden on Little Plains Road, Southampton Village

Tickets start at $200 for members. For more information, click here.