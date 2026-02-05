There are two plunge pools on the wraparound terrace at the Indigo Penthouse at Pier Sixty-Six.

Down in Fort Lauderdale, Pier Sixty-Six Residences has announced the listing of its Indigo Penthouse, the last penthouse floor plan available for purchase. The asking price — $16 million.

Ready for immediate occupancy, the penthouse is situated on the 10th floor of Pier Sixty-Six, a revered landmark of Fort Lauderdale’s skyline, which has undergone a $1 billion redevelopment in recent years.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath residence offers 7,794 total square feet, including 5,644 square feet of interior living space. There is a 2,150-square-foot wraparound terrace with not one, but two private plunge pools. It also boasts 180-degree sunrise-to-sunset views overlooking the Pier Sixty-Six Marina, Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.

“There’s a noticeable sense of life at Pier Sixty-Six today,” says Amy Ballon, director of sales for Pier Sixty-Six Residences. “Buyers can now experience the lifestyle from the marina to the wellness and dining that has brought the landmark development to life. That level of immediacy and first-to-market amenities is resonating strongly, especially for a penthouse of this caliber.”

Residents of the penthouse reach it through private elevator access.

They will enjoy 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, and an open floor plan with a chef-inspired kitchen with custom Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, and an integrated appliance suite by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko. There is a fitness studio, private sauna, and bathrooms with custom Italian wood cabinetry, polished chrome fixtures by Grohe, and smart toilets by Kohler.

The primary bathroom features a spa-style rain shower with integrated LED lighting.

The Indigo residences were designed by garcia stromberg, “drawing inspiration from boat decks and piers through sculptural forms and expansive cantilevered balconies,” a press release says.

The Indigo Penthouse is part of the 32-acre Pier Sixty-Six waterfront resort, home to the largest marinas on the East Coast with 5,000 linear feet of dockage and 164 slips accommodating vessels from 40 to 400 feet. Boaters enjoy no bridge restrictions to ocean access.

The historic site, which has been a hospitality icon since the 1960s, will unveil a comprehensive transformation into a multi-faceted destination featuring a 325-room resort, a superyacht marina and the exclusive Pier Sixty-Six Residences.

Following the approval of their development agreement in 2018, phase one began in 2019. Tavistock Development Company officially launched sales for The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in the fall of 2022.

Ownership includes invitation-only membership to The Club at Pier Sixty-Six, granting access to private dining, wellness and social spaces throughout the Club, the 13,000-square-foot Zenova Spa + Wellness, which even features the region’s first snow room and an Aufguss-inspired sauna, the resort, and the Pier Sixty-Six Marina.

Members-only amenities include the Orchid Room and Garden Room, private dining venues, a dedicated members’ pool with private cabanas and an outdoor bar, and a 4,500-square-foot fitness and wellness center. Membership is further enhanced by a robust social and cultural calendar of curated events. Additional privileges include a dedicated Club Concierge for reservations and amenity coordination, as well as priority marina benefits such as preferred dockage rates, fuel pricing, day-use slips, boat valet services and access to private boat rentals.

One Sotheby’s International Realty is the exclusive sales and marketing team of Pier Sixty-Six Residences.

