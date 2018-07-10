Is a $3 Million Price Cut Enough for This Sag Harbor New Build?

When this property, a new build on pretty Suffolk Street in Sag Harbor, was originally listed back in spring 2016, it was greeted with disbelief. $12 million? Sure, everyone loves a new build, and the house is spacious, with 7000 square feet of space, five bedrooms and 5.5 baths. And there are nice features like an enormous river stone fireplace, with an appealing second floor lounge area. $12 million was just too high, though--even if the owners threw in the monkey table.

Now it's 2018 and the price is down to just under $9 million. We hate to say it, but we think more cuts will have to happen. It's still too expensive, even considering the property's good points, including a gunite pool on the relatively generous (for the area) 0.4 acre plot. (We will say we've always admired listing agent Susan Breitenbach at Corcoran for being able to close sales that struck us as tough.)

Another plus include the lower level, which would be great for parties; the master suite with expansive closets, a lovely bathroom and a fireplace; and a junior master on the ground floor. The property was originally a custom build for a couple in the area, who decided not to move in.

What say you? Dying to show off your exotic car collection in the subterranean car lift? Let us know in the comments.

For more, click here. 43 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor