‘Prince of Montauk’ Presents Vacant Amagansett Oceanfront Land for $50 Million

Dylan Eckardt, better known as the “Prince of Montauk,” has snagged what could be one of the biggest exclusives in Hamptons history. The bad boy of real estate — who has made a splash on the market in recent years — just listed 9.4 acres of vacant oceanfront property in Amagansett.

The asking price: $50 million. And, already there has been interest.

“This is one of the best deals in the Hamptons,” says Eckardt, a Nest Seekers International agent who splits his time between Montauk and Malibu and has a celebrity clientele that includes Justin Bieber. “It’s unheard of. This is one of the most unique properties.”

Never before built on, the pristine property at 2024 Montauk Highway boasts 400 feet of oceanfront land. Located off the Napaeague Stretch, the land is being offered on the market for the first time ever.

It affords an opportunity that rarely comes up on the South Fork; the chance to build brand new on one of the biggest pieces of developable property available on the ocean.

While the parcel is ripe for a massive oceanfront estate, there is also the option to build four houses. While the property is being sold as one, but it actually consists of four building lots. The property was previously subdivided into two lots at 1.9 acres and two that are 2.8 acres.

The property was once zoned resort, but is now zoned for residential.

With the first 24 to 72 hours, Eckardt says he received several all-cash offers north of $30 million. “Offerings are coming in all of the place,” Eckardt says.

We will keep you posted on where this one ends up.