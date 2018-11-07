Bright, Beachy and Well Priced in the Amagansett Dunes

This is just simply a great beach house. Why? It was built back in 1968, but it's been well loved and maintained over the years, so it still looks fresh and up to date. Nothing is too fancy or elaborate for a place that's going to be filled with wet sandy feet. Nor is it too large nor too small. To make the most of the dune views, the house is an upside down style, with plenty of windows and a wraparound deck up top. It's listed by John Scott "JT" Thomas and Robert J. Stearns at Halstead.

Specifics: the house is 1800 square feet with four bedrooms and two baths. The plot is a petite but-standard-for-the-Dunes 0.17 of an acre. Beach access is right across the street, just down the road. And the price, considering how hot the Amagansett market is, seems eminent reasonable to us at $2.15 milion.

83 Shore Road, Amagansett