Property of the Week: 190 Bluff Road, Amagansett

From the outside, says listing agent Hillary Davis, "High Bluff House looks classic Hamptons, clad in weathered grey shingles. Step inside and you step into an exciting modernist experience with a nod to Bauhaus." Sotheby's agent Davis has listed the property, built in 1996, for $7.395 million. Adds Davis, "With a commanding presence high on Bluff Road, the price is a terrific value considering it has ocean views and is a short walk to the beach."

All the living spaces are equipped with large windows and sliding doors to make the most of the light. The house boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, set in 3500 square feet. Each bedroom has its own private deck; off the living area, upstairs, there's an 80 foot long deck, perfect for holding a sunset party with pink ocean views. There's even a roof deck for even better views.

The plot size is 0.48 of an acre. The property also features a new gunite pool, as well as an outdoor shower. As for location, Davis notes "you can walk to the beach barefoot!"

She sums the property up: "Amagansett is the ultimate beach town. Laid back, yet not relinquishing luxury if you want it. It has kept its roots in the sand. You are still at the beach after all. This, to me, is the best house to express what Amagansett is all about."

For more, click here. 190 Bluff Road, Amagansett