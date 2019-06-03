Property of the Week: 51 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach

The interior of this house "is so unusual--a real throwback to the Golden Age in Westhampton Beach," says listing agent Bob Murray at Corcoran. "Like something out of The Great Gatsby." The interiors do look like a time capsule. But what if the buyer isn't into French Provincial or padded silk and suede on the walls? Co-agent Meredith Murray says, "Keep the marble entry floors, the sunny clerestory windows and marble-front fireplace in the sunken living room, the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and ceiling beams in the clubby den, the gracious stone patio, and the pool overlooking the golf course. Change the padded suede and silk wall coverings and the heavy draperies to the 21st century, and what do you get? A post modern beauty!"

Well located in downtown Westhampton Beach, the property, which is just under an acre, is adjacent to the Westhampton golf course, with attractive views, and is walkable to downtown shops, restaurants and the performing arts center. The house is all on one level, with 3,200 square feet and 4 to 5 bedrooms. Of course out back is a classically shaped pool with stone patio and a gracious shaded veranda.

Asking price for all this is $1.695 million, but as Meredith Murray says, "It needs only a few tweaks to double its value!"

For more, click here. 51 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach