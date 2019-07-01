Property of the Week: Bull Path, East Hampton

This stunning modern house is tucked away in quiet yet prestigious Bull Path, in East Hampton's northwest. "This incredible home is perfectly situated," comments agent Ann Ciardullo of Sotheby's, who's listed the property along with Rylan Jacka and Keith Green. "It's literally equal distance (4.5 miles) to Main Beach in East Hampton and Main Street in Sag Harbor, where over twenty restaurants have energized life in the Hamptons."

Assuming, of course, if you ever want to leave this beauty. The outside living space features an expansive covered lounging and dining area that includes a fireplace and outdoor television. Hungry? Fire up the massive grill and pizza oven on the other side of the 66-foot infinity edge pool and spa. Below the pool terrace is playroom for adults, with billiards, wide-screen TV and a bar adjacent to a sliding wall of glass, all leading to a sunken terrace and waterfall. If that's not enough, there's a playroom for the kids, a gym, and a "Wellness Center" with steam shower and sauna.

Regarding the design, "The house was designed and crafted to showcase the capabilities of owner/builder James McLoughlin's construction company, McLoughlin Construction Corp," says Green. "Renowned architect Blaze Makoid led the multi-year design effort, but worked side by side with James and Janine McLoughlin to create what was to become not just their dream home, but a beacon for James's professional ambitions." Jacka says, "A new modern home of this quality is extremely rare to find on the market. It would take a minimum of 3 years to design and build, and with the cost of construction today, you would be lucky to replicate it at this price. Once you enter the gates and approach this house, you'll understand what an exceptional value this offering is. Once you've seen all that lies within, you won't want to leave!"

The 12,000 square foot house includes plenty of room for family and friends, with 6 bedrooms and 7.5 baths. Another notable feature is the "wall of wine" in the dining room, while many of the principal rooms are more glass than wall.

Asking price for all this is $8.495 million.

For more, click here. 98 Bull Path, East Hampton