Property of the Week: East Harbor Drive, North Haven

"It's such a magical spot--total front row seat for the 4th of July Fireworks and the daily boat parade, and unbelievably cinematic sunrises overlooking Sag Harbor, Mashomack Preserve and Barcelona Neck," says Christina Galesi of Sotheby's about her new North Haven listing. She says the property has been "in the same family for almost 60 years. It's one of those special spots that rarely come on the market."

There's 1.2 acres of land, with bulkheaded 200 feet of bay frontage. "It's a perfect square lot," comments Galesi. "It sits up at 18 feet, with the potential for a 6,000 square foot house on two floors, plus a 3,000 square foot lower level, plus a 911 square foot accessory structure, a waterside pool, and a rooftop deck, depending on the style and height of the house." The current house is cute but not huge with four bedrooms and 4,800 square feet. Galesi says, "I had renderings done to help buyers visualize what it would be like to be on that glorious spot in a gorgeous glass house to take advantage of the views." Here are three of the renderings (along with the main photo, above).

The current house is shown below.

The bottom line, says Galesi, is location. "The owners say you can walk along the beach from their house to Sag Harbor Village in low tide. What a great adventure that is!"

And the property is "so close to the village--the only ones closer in North Haven are on Ferry Road and that is so loud and up against a busy road. You don't feel the peace and get-away feel like you do when you arrive at this property, a peaceful destination tucked away in the charming enclave of Bay Haven."

What about the asking price of $8.295 million? Galesi points out that the neighboring house at 20 East Harbor Drive is also for sale, asking $5,750 million on .70 acres with a teardown. "You could even buy 20 and 24 East Harbor Drive and have an astounding compound which would be worth around 20 million once developed. So it's just a matter of time when these properties are all sold and built beautifully and this will soon be the treasured strip of waterfront homes, whose values will be in the higher teens to 20s. Those buyers who may pass on it will have wished they would have bought in when they could!"

Truly, it's all about location. "It feels like it's practically in the Sag Harbor Marina and just a stone's throw away," says Galesi. "You feel like you are part of the vibrancy of the village, yet tucked away in your private little peaceful oasis, not isolated like so many North Haven areas. That proximity and full frontal clean slate to build a luxurious waterfront dream house at a high elevation is what makes this so rare and valuable in my eyes."

For more, click here. 24 East Harbor Drive, Sag Harbor