Property of the Week: Old West Lake Drive, Montauk

Old West Lake Drive is a short street on the southern part of Lake Montauk, connecting Montauk Highway and West Lake Drive. It's fairly peaceful and quiet, a perfect setting for this property. "If it's not my favorite house in Montauk, it's definitely one of them," says Rylan Jacka of Sotheby's, who's listed the property along with Jenny Landy, also at Sotheby's. "It's a bike ride away from Ditch and the busy-ness of the ocean side but it's quiet. Your spirit is at peace as you stare out at the calm Lake Montauk, with all the boats mooring in that postcard perfect New Englandy view. You can moor your own boat right out front, stand up paddleboard, wake surf, and the list goes on."

The house was designed in 2005 by architect Robert Young in a modern-style barn format. Serene open spaces are combined with the vernacular shingled style to create stylish yet uncluttered spaces. The 4500 square foot main house is designed to take in the views. Jacka says, "It's wonderfully modern and elegant, yet simple in design. It has everthing you want with open living spaces, spaces that maximize the panoramic water views, luxurious master, finished basement."

Need more? There's also an 1800-square-feet, three-bedroom guest cottage, a barn, and a 50' lap pool. Together, there are 7 bedrooms, 7 baths, and about 6500 square feet of living space. As for land, there are 1.3 acres, which is actually in two parcels. Asking price for all this is $7.95 million.

"This property is perfect for the active family who loves Montauk for its watersports, fishing and great food," comments Jacka, "especially if they frequently have extended family or friends to stay, who can relax in probably the best guest house on the East End."

For more, click here. 22 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk