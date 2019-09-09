Property of the Week: Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton

This contemporary is perched high on a bluff above Three Mile Harbor. Compass agent Diane Shifman, who listed the property for $3.999 million, says, "For those who want to be on the water but not too far from town, 85 Oyster Shores Road is a great value." There are 3.62 acres of land, harborfront, so that the owners can sail, kayak, paddle board, right from their own land.

The grounds are beautifully done with extensive landscaping and stonework, and there's a pool and tennis court. As for the 4,500 square foot house, Shifman says, "The house has a great open and airy feel, and there's a three car garage and an amazing wine cellar." There are five bedrooms, four baths, and an open living area both in the main level and in the lower level, which is walkout.

Regarding the asking price, Shifman adds that the property "is currently listed well below what they paid about 10 year ago. Their rental income is incredible as well."

85 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton