Property of the Week: Pantigo Road, East Hampton

This property offers fantastic scope. "A historic barn was relocated to this property and converted to a residential building over 30 years ago," says Brown Harris Stevens agent James MacMillan, who listed the property with his colleague Sharman Peddy. And today, the stunning hewn beams from c. 1750 and wide-plank chestnut floors remain as attractive as ever.

The place isn't huge: there is 2075 square feet, which includes four bedrooms and two baths, along with two woodburning fireplaces. The plot is "set deep off of the road for quiet and privacy yet in the heart of the village," notes MacMillan. The 0.91 of an acre includes "park like grounds planted with native American woodland plants, shrubs and trees," and there's a pool out back too.

Alternatively, of course, a new owner could sell the barn, have it moved off the property, and build a 5000 square foot new house. The asking price is $1.995 million; MacMillan says it's "Priced at land value for a shy acre in the village so the house and the mature landscaping is more added value. And the owner is motivated on top of it all."

For more, click here. 102 Pantigo Road, East Hampton