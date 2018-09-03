A Stately Queen Anne in Greenport is Yours for $1.35 Million

Always dreamed of having your own little charming inn? This Victorian house, which is just steps to downtown Greenport, is currently being used as a B&B. But with just four bedrooms, it could easily be turned back into a family home. The house is listed as being built in 1837; if so, it was remodeled later, because the Queen Anne turret and Italianate brackets are later styles.

Set on 0.22 of an acre, the 3500 square-foot house also boasts 4.5 baths. There are many period details (fireplaces, woodwork, windows, doors), and everything looks to be in fine condition, although the baths aren't pictured. There's also a two-story barn/studio and an outdoor pergola. Repped by Joann Wind and Bridget Elkin at Daniel Gale Sotheby's, the asking price is $1.35 million. What do you think of the place?

151 Bay Ave, Greenport