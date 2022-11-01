Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A waterfront estate on Quiogue, listed for $5.995 million, offers both historic charm and upgrade amenities, which include a new Tesla solar shingle roof that would allow future owners to live off the grid.

Aimee Martin of Saunders & Associates is representing the home on Quantuck Bay, first built around 1912, “a three-story charmer full of nooks-and-crannies,” that also comes with a 21-foot Boston Whaler to make use of the private dock, she says.

The 1.5-acre property is located at 57 Alden Lane, at the end of a private, tree-lined street in the small hamlet. In fact, Quiogue is one of the smallest hamlets at a population of just 538 on the East End, sandwiched between the incorporated villages of Westhampton Beach and Quogue. Native Americans gave the area its name, which means “Little Quogue.” Also worth noting, it’s pronounced “QWI-ogue” and not “QWEE-ogue”.

The house was once owned by the late Richard Clurman, a former head of Time-Life News Service and an editorial director at Newsday. “Neighbors tell me Clurman would often fly his seaplane to 57 Alden Lane for the weekends with journalist friends like Mike Wallace in tow,” Martin says.

Clurman was one of several media and literary celebrities linked to the community of Quigoue — CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Academy Award-winning screenplay writer of On the Waterfront, Budd Schulberg, have been homeowners in the hamlet.

Quiogue Home With a View and Amenities

The 4,100-square-foot house has all the coveted elements of a summer home, such as the covered porch to the screen-in porch to enjoy the water views. The backyard boasts a heated saltwater gunite pool with a built-in hot tub, a kiddie pool and a lounging area. There are also several decks, perfect for entertaining, an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor shower.

Inside, the house features a large eat-in kitchen with a Thermador oven, “comfortable gathering spaces for family and friends,” whole-house Sonos sound and home automation controls. The state-of-the-art, Tesla solar glass roof with three power walls— different than solar panels — the homeowners will enjoy very low energy bills, Martin says.

The seven-bedroom, five-bath home is turn-key as it even comes completely furnished. Martin points out that the property has a “lucrative Memorial Day to Labor Day rental history.”

With frontage on Quantuck Bay, the property also has updated bulkheading and plenty of dock space for boats and jet skis. Plus, don’t forget it comes with that 21-foot Boston Whaler.

“This home is available immediately if you’re looking to move fast and be in for the holidays,” the listing says.

By next summer, the new owners could be very settled and out enjoying that Boston Whaler on the bay.

[Listing: 57 Alden Lane, Quiogue | Broker: Aimee Martin, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips.