Quogue Oceanfront Home Sells for $12 Million

An oceanfront retreat in Quogue Village sold last week for $12 million.

The sale of 214 Dune Road closed on Thursday, December 15. Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman had the exclusive listing and also brought the buyer to the deal. The last asking price was $13.9 million.

“This is a magnificently built house – everything that could have been done is and it’s all been beautifully executed,” Morabito says.

“Ultimately, the buyer walked in and just immediately fell in love. On the high end, it’s all about strategic advertising and getting the right person in the door. The perfect match is worth the wait, and we’re really happy with what we accomplished here for both our buyer and seller.”

The real estate market west of the canal, especially on the ocean is “hot,” Morabito adds. “If anyone is really trying to buy, my advice is that they better buy now. Value is areas like Quogue, West Hampton Beach and East Quogue are not going to go down in any market.”

The 1.4-acre gated property with 103 feet of ocean frontage first went on the market for $16 million and had been on the market for about a year and a half.

There is an 8,038-square-foot main residence with an expansive deck around a heated pool and spa. In addition to the ocean views, there are views of Penniman Creek and the surrounding conserved land across Dune Road.

Built in 2004 with luxury touches throughout, the main house features six en suite bedrooms and a total of eight full-and-one-half baths, including a primary bedroom suite with double closets and baths and its own oceanfront balcony.

A cabana-style guest cottage features a half bath, a kitchen and an outdoor shower.

