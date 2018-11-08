NYC Restaurateur Purchases Yacht Designer's Hampton Bays Pad

7 Nautilus Court in Hampton Bays closed two days ago. Listed originally about a year ago for $2.4 million by Joseph Savio and Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, the property closed for just over $1.8 million.

The seller was architect and interior designer Maria Capoferri, founder of Capoferri Design. She's known for her work in luxury markets, including super-yacht design--we have to say, though, we're not fans of the interiors. The spaces look awkward and dated to us. Capoferri purchased the property for $1.15 million in early 2017 and then flipped it.

The buyer is Manhattan-based restaurateur and film producer Vittorio Antonini. He is the owner, chef and wine director or the Greenwich Village landmark La Lanterna di Vittorio, which opened in 1977. The MacDougal Street restaurant has earned the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine.

The best part of the property, of course, are the stunning views. There is 0.41 of an acre of land, which probably should involve room for a pool, but we're not sure. Of course, right outside is a private beach and a dock slip. The 2,700-square-foot house boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

7 Nautilus Court, Hampton Bays