Ram’s Head Inn Traded for Under $8 Million

Earlier this month, we told you Shelter Island’s storied Ram’s Head Inn had been sold. Now we can tell you for how much.

The 4.3-acre property located at 108 Ram Island Drive traded for $7.59 million on March 15, according to Suffolk County records. This amount does not include the amount for the business itself.

Rams Head Inn LLC is the listed the new owner. Aandrea Carter of Kansas City, Missouri, is behind the limited liability company. Carter opened the restaurant in time for Easter weekend.

Linda and James Eklund, who had owned the restaurant for nearly 42 years under the Hathaway Realty Corp, had last listed it for $8.995 million with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, but it appears to have closed as an off-market trade.

The Ecklunds first listed the property for sale in 2017 for $11.9 million.

The waterfront property includes the 12,000-square-foot, three-story Colonial-style manor house on Coecles Harbor, deep water docks, and eight moorings. The property also has an all-weather tennis court and regulation-sized bocce court.

The couple also sold the Chequit Inn on Shelter Island in March of 2020 for $3.36 million.

