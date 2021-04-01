Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island Changes Hands

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island, the iconic waterfront restaurant and hotel owned by the Eklund family for four decades, has been sold.

“We’ve been there for 41 years. This would have been our 42nd summer,” says Linda Eklund, who owned the restaurant and inn with her husband, James Eklund.

While Eklund declined to name the new owner or discuss the details of the sale, Aandrea Carter of Sag Harbor is the new owner, according to The Shelter Island Reporter. Carter did not return a request for comment. The Ram’s Head will be reopening on Friday just in time for Easter dinner Sunday.

She confirmed earlier this week that they sold not only the business, but also the property, after several years on the market. The Ecklunds listed it for sale in 2017 for $11.9 million, but took it off the market. It was relisted in 2019 for $9.75 million. The last asking price was $8.995 million. It was listed with Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman until early March.

“We put in on the market, it was the kind of thing that if sold, great, if it didn’t, great,” she says. “We’re really happy it has gone to someone who really loves it and will be good steward of it.”

The 4.3-acre property, located at 108 Ram Island Drive on what is known as Big Ram Island, includes the 12,000-square-foot, three-story Colonial-style manor house that overlooks 800 feet of west-facing water frontage on Coecles Harbor, the deep water docks, eight moorings. The property also has an all-weather tennis court and regulation-sized bocce court.

“After having it for 41 years, it’s a bittersweet event but we are thrilled that this new buyer is as excited and just really understands vintage buildings, if you will,” Eklund says. “I think she is going to do a great job for the island, for the inn, and for the restaurant.”

The restaurant and hotel, where guests may arrive by car, boat or seaplane, first opened in 1929.

There are currently 22 rooms in the inn, a 110-seat restaurant, and space that is available both indoors and out for special events, like weddings. There is a 5,000-square-foot unfinished basement in the building, which was last renovated in 2015.

The Eklund used to also own the Chequit Inn on Shelter Island, purchasing it in 1994 and selling it 20 years later.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.