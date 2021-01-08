Rare Opportunity to Create ‘Trophy Property’ on Little Peconic Bay Lists for Under $11 Million

A hard-to-come-by opportunity exists to create a waterfront compound with breathtaking sunsets across Little Peconic Bay in the Sag Harbor area, not to mention uninterrupted views across the bay to Robins Island, Southold and Shelter Island. Three existing single and separate parcels at 24, 28 and 32 Bittersweet Lane in the hamlet of Noyac, with an existing house on both waterfront parcels, are being offered as a package deal for $10.95 million.

Nest Seekers’ Bradlee Phillips says, “The most unique scenario this property has the potential to offer is for the buyer who has been longing for an opportunity to present itself, where they can build the trophy property they’ve been dreaming of to most likely remain in the family to be passed down for generations to come.”

The three contiguous 1.4-acre lots, two of them waterfront, are situated at the end of a private road. The property as a whole abuts desirable waterfront communities, Sunset Shores to the southwest and Northampton Shores to the northeast. Phillips says the lot to the northeast also offers serene pond views and provides a natural buffer between the neighbors along the entire northeast side of the property, which cannot be disturbed.

Starting with the southwest lot, 32 Bittersweet Lane, is .33 acres with 94 feet of bulkhead on the water. It is home to an existing two-story 2,200-square-foot house. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as an attached two-car garage in the footprint. Outside, there is a 16-by-32-foot pool.

Next, there is 28 Bittersweet Lane, the northeast waterfront lot, that measures .37 of an acre and offers a 1,600-square-foot house. The 1.5-story summer cottage, which dates back to the 1900s and has been in the same family since 1925, contains four bedrooms and one and a half baths. There is room for a pool on the south side of the property. This property also has 94 feet of bulkhead, as well as views of the adjacent pond.

Lastly, 24 Bittersweet Lane is a .67 of an acre vacant parcel. Phillips reports that an initial zoning analysis has already been completed. The approximately 1.4 acres in total offers buyers many options.

Among them, the two waterfront lots can be merged into one to allow for a two-story, 10,000+/- square-foot house with water views from nearly every room. The combined .70 of an acre lot will offer a total of 187 feet of bulkhead.

A proposed preliminary plan calls for a modern house with a 5,400-square-foot footprint, retractable glass doors in the main living area that open to the 900-square-foot covered deck overlooking a waterside infinity-edge pool with an additional 470 square feet of patio. An architect can design a more traditional-style home and tailor the home’s layout to suit the specific buyer’s needs.

The landward property, meanwhile, can potentially provide room for a guest house with tennis in the corner of the property furthest from the water. The guest house could be used in several different ways, including, Phillips suggests, as a recreation pavilion for entertaining or a spa/gym on the main floor. The second floor could still capture water views and function as a guest house with a fully-equipped kitchen, living room and ensuite bedrooms. The lower level could also be finished for either staff quarters or guest accommodations.

The two existing homes could be utilized while the main house is being built or they could be renovated, according to Phillips. The larger home at 32 Bittersweet Lane offers the buyer with a more turnkey option, he says, adding that the guest house could also be the first structure to be completed, since it would be built on a vacant parcel, and the new owner could live there while the main house is constructed.

The possibilities are endless.

[Listing: 24, 28 & 32 Bittersweet Lane, Noyac | Brokers: Bradlee Phillips, Nest Seekers]

