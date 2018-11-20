A Record Price is (Almost) Set in Sag Harbor Village

This new build on Main Street on Sag Harbor is gorgeous inside and out, no question. It was listed at the beginning of the summer by Mala Sander at Corcoran and Matthew Breitenbach at Compass, and the only issue we had with it was the asking price, $6.995 million. It struck us as ambitious for a property with only 0.35 of an acre of land. Well, shows how much we know: the place sold and closed in a matter of a few months for a very healthy $6.515 million, which is the second highest price ever for under a half acre in Sag Harbor.

Much of the credit is down to Matt Breitenbach, who put the developer and investment team together, sold them the teardown property and then repped the new construction. He also sourced the buyer. Well done!

But a house like this must help sell itself--it's just plain a looker. There are 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms in almost 5000 square feet, which includes a very nice finished lower level. Of course there's a pool and the cutest pool house/cabana with pergola. The only thing we're not crazy about is the kitchen, with the odd beige tones. Eh, easy to fix.

Congrats to the new owners!

For more, click here. 232 Main Street, Sag Harbor