Remsenburg Estate on 14 Acres Lists at $13.5 Million

Located near Moriches Bay in Remsenberg is one of the largest properties in all of Southampton Town to come on the market this year. The 14.42-acre estate with its Tudor-style residence at 16 Tuthill Lane is asking $13.5 million.

Built in 1934, the three-story home “was designed by noted architect Gordon Bee Dudley and has been meticulously restored to preserve all the original details of a bygone era,” according to the Brown Harris Stevens listing.

Saundra C. Parola and William F. LeMaire are representing the property.

Hidden behind stately gates, the sprawling grounds include a new gunite pool surrounded by a stone patio, formal gardens and numerous outdoor areas for entertaining.

There is 6,770 square feet of living space spread out over three floors. Generously-sized rooms include a formal living room, a dining room, family room, library and office. There are seven bedrooms, five full and two half-baths in total.

Special features include seven stone fireplaces, the original organ in the music room and expansive stone verandas.

“Mechanical and kitchen conveniences have been carefully brought up to date, including geo-thermal heating and cooling, while original defining detail such as leaded glass windows, an abundance of fine woodwork of oak and cherry, and walnut floors have undergone mindful restoration,” the listing says.

There is also attached three-car garage.

“Crowned with an elegant slate roof, this historic jewel is an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire such a large property and grand estate in the Hamptons,” the listing finishes.

The property has plenty of room for added amenities, such as a tennis court.

Real estate taxes, if you’re curious, are $28,510 annually.

[Listing: 16 Tuthill Lane, Remsenburg |Broker: Saundra C. Parola and William F. LeMaire, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

