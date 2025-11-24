Remsenburg Tudor Cottage Is a Boater’s Paradise

A 1.2-acre parcel with a 3,300-square-foot home also comes with a deep-water dock and easy access to the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterfront English Tudor cottage-style home in Remsenburg offers a boater’s paradise thanks to a deep-water dock with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean via Seatuck Cove.

Listed with Evan F. Church of The Corcoran Group, the house on 1.2 acres at 8 Fish Creek Lane is asking $3,995,000.

Custom-built in 1996, the house offers 3,300 square feet with four spacious bedrooms and four well-appointed bathrooms.

The open foyer with a grand oak staircase leads to a large living room that boasts cathedral ceilings, a fireplace and a door to a glassed-in porch. This sunny entertaining space is also accessible via the dining and breakfast rooms. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook and access to the two-car garage.

The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and boasts soaring 18 to 20-foot ceilings, generous closet space, and an en-suite bath with a deep soaking tub. Another guest, a half-bathroom and a full bathroom and a laundry space complete the first floor.

The second level is home to two more bedrooms and a shared bathroom.

Down in the basement, there is a wine cellar and plenty of storage space.

The lushly landscaped property includes a pool surrounded by a deck, all surrounded by a deer fence.

From the deep-water boat dock, it is a mere 10-minute ride to the Atlantic Ocean.

The property is also a 10-minute walk from the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), offering convenient access to Manhattan.

