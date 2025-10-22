Cape Cod Delivers Best Value in Southampton Estate Area

The Cape Cod residence is the most affordable home in the Southampton Village Estate Section.

Sitting on the prestigious Captains Neck Lane in Southampton Village, a renovated home may be the best value in the village’s Estate Section.

Listed with Beth Marano at The Corcoran Group, the shingle-style Cape Cod residence at 48 Captains Neck Lane is asking $5,795,000. It is the least expensive house currently on the market in the Estate Section, defined as the area from south of Hill Street/Montauk Highway to the Atlantic Ocean, between Agawam Park/Pond Lane to the east, and Lee Avenue to the west.

“This home effortlessly combines classic charm with modern updates, offering turnkey living. As the most attractively priced property in Southampton’s exclusive Estate Section and situated on prestigious Captains Neck Lane, this is a truly desirable find.” says Marano.

The 3,200-square-foot home sits on a half-acre with a heated gunite pool, an outdoor shower and an attached two-car garage, surrounded by lush landscaping and a wide lawn.

This turn-key home offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

A spacious living room features a fireplace, while an addition living space offers room for a cozy den or a library. The ample-sized eat-in kitchen opens to a generous outdoor mahogany deck.

The second floor holds the primary suite and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. A separate staircase leads to a private guest suite, perfect for guests.

There is also a partially finished lower level that can be finished to offer even more space.

The property also offers expansion potential, according to the listing.

