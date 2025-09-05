Summer Sales in Palm Beach

While people cool off as much as they can in the Hamptons this summer, the Palm Beach real estate market remains hot. Among the sales in Palm Beach this summer, a classic estate, close to town and the Atlantic Ocean, traded for $17.85 million.

“Fortunately, we have had a consistent summer, especially with the Palm Beach market settling back into a more seasonal pattern,” says Dana Koch of The Corcoran Group, who repped the sellers of 110 Wells Road, along with Paulette Koch. “This sale just proves that location —one house from the ocean — is still the most important component when selling a home.”

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath house, situated on a third of an acre on one of the most sought-after, tree-lined streets, went on the market summer for $28.5 million.

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate brought the buyer.

The 4,420-square-foot house is “filled with character” and designed specifically for the Palm Beach lifestyle, including a Mizner-style beamed living room.

The home, originally built in 1986, boasts high ceilings, high-end finishes, limestone, marble and wood floors, as well as an upper terrace that adjoins three second-floor bedrooms. An oversized outdoor loggia is an extension of an already well-sized living area and overlooks the backyard pool with gardens by Nievera Williams, a firm based in West Palm Beach. There is also a two-car garage.

Koch has been busy; he also repped the buyers of 265 Atlantic Avenue, which sold this summer for $6.35 million, and 2770 S Ocean Boulevard, Unit No. 201N, which traded last month for $4 million.

Carole Koeppel of Sotheby’s International Realty had both listings.

The Mediterranean-style, 2,266-square-foot residence underwent a renovation, but retained its character as the home dates back to 1927. The living room, dining room and a new gourmet kitchen lead out to a lush orchid garden, a loggia and a pool. The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath house was originally listed in November 2024 for $9 million.

Meanwhile, the oceanfront condominium unit, in a rarely available building with just 30 residences, hit the market in November 2023 for $6.5 million.

The 4,370-square-foot unit was recently renovated, boasting a gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances overlooking the water. The home benefits from 780 feet of east and west terraces for amazing sunrises over the ocean and sunset views. Another highlight is the spacious primary bedroom with two en suite bathrooms, featuring porcelain floors, marble, quartzite finishes and Calcutta gold polished porcelain and granite walls. There are three more bedrooms and two more guest bathrooms, plus a den and a powder room.

A private elevator will deliver the new owners to their home, and they can also enjoy a poolside air-conditioned cabana, a tennis court, a gym and more on the gated complex with 24-hour security and concierge.

