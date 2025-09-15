Southampton Retreat with Original 1800s Barn on the Market

Brian Bailey of Media Hamptons for The Corcoran Group

The property at 656 North Sea Mecox Road in Southampton offers an elegant 3,320-square-foot home and the original 1860 barn which offers 1,500 square feet of additional space.

A farmhouse-style home on a private two-plus-acre parcel in Southampton offers a separate 1,500-square-foot barn, original to the property, that has been transformed into a versatile studio.

Listed with Pat Garrity of The Corcoran Group, the house at 645 North Sea Mecox Road is asking $5.895 million.

The 3,327-square-foot home sits amid beautifully landscaped grounds and enveloped on three sides by a 38-acre reserve, according to the listing description. The 2.27-acre offers a “perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and rustic charm.”

The four-bedroom, three-bath home begins with a 110-square-foot wraparound covered porch. A large living room — 17 by 28 feet — provides views of the backyard.

The spacious chef’s kitchen is equipped with premium stainless steel Viking, Asko and Sub-Zero appliances, two farmhouse sinks, marble countertops and abundant cabinets. There is an eight-person breakfast nook and a center island with extra seating.

A separate dining room is framed by oversized windows and shiplap ceilings in a year-round screened porch.

The main level also offers a den/office, a study/library, a laundry room, a pantry, a mudroom and a full bath.

Upstairs, there is a primary suite, three guest rooms and “a tastefully done” full bath with shower and tub. The primary suite features glass doors opening to a large covered balcony, a walk-in closet and a luxurious private bath, as well as a sauna.

There is a partial basement and 718 square feet of storage space in the attic.

The property boasts a 20-by-60-foot heated gunite pool and a pergola-covered lounge and dining area. There is also a bonfire space, a bocce court, a vegetable garden and a charming tree house.

The barn, originally built in 1860, offers a garage space, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for many creative endeavors, entertaining or additional living space.

With plenty of land, there is room for a tennis court and possible expansion, should the new owners need more room.

Check out more photos below.

