Southampton Retreat with Original 1800s Barn on the Market

The property at 656 North Sea Mecox Road in Southampton offers an elegant 3,320-square-foot home and the original 1860 barn which offers 1,500 square feet of additional space.
A farmhouse-style home on a private two-plus-acre parcel in Southampton offers a separate 1,500-square-foot barn, original to the property, that has been transformed into a versatile studio.

Listed with Pat Garrity of The Corcoran Group, the house at 645 North Sea Mecox Road is asking $5.895 million.

The 3,327-square-foot home sits amid beautifully landscaped grounds and enveloped on three sides by a 38-acre reserve, according to the listing description. The 2.27-acre offers a “perfect blend of comfort, functionality, and rustic charm.”

The four-bedroom, three-bath home begins with a 110-square-foot wraparound covered porch. A large living room — 17 by 28 feet — provides views of the backyard.

The spacious chef’s kitchen is equipped with premium stainless steel Viking, Asko and Sub-Zero appliances,  two farmhouse sinks, marble countertops and abundant cabinets. There is an eight-person breakfast nook and a center island with extra seating.

A separate dining room is framed by oversized windows and shiplap ceilings in a year-round screened porch.

The main level also offers a den/office, a study/library, a laundry room, a pantry, a mudroom and a full bath.

Upstairs, there is a primary suite, three guest rooms and “a tastefully done” full bath with shower and tub. The primary suite features glass doors opening to a large covered balcony, a walk-in closet and a luxurious private bath, as well as a sauna.

There is a partial basement and 718 square feet of storage space in the attic.

The property boasts a 20-by-60-foot heated gunite pool and a pergola-covered lounge and dining area. There is also a bonfire space, a bocce court, a vegetable garden and a charming tree house.

The barn, originally built in 1860, offers a garage space, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for many creative endeavors, entertaining or additional living space.

With plenty of land, there is room for a tennis court and possible expansion, should the new owners need more room.

Check out more photos below. 

