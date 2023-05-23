Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Calling all John Steinbeck fans: Spend some time this summer in a home just steps from where the Pulitzer Prize-winning author lived and worked.

The waterfront house at 6 Bluff Point Road, a small peninsula on Sag Harbor Cove, is available for any two weeks in August.

The cost? $65,000. Linda Nasta of the Corcoran Group’s Southampton office has the listing.

“Newly renovated to reflect a modern coastal style,” the two-story house offers 2,400 square feet of space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The kitchen features a large island, top-of-the-line appliances and a breathtaking view of the water. French doors in the dining room open out to a waterside deck with outdoor furniture and a custom-made fire pit.

The half-acre property also holds a blue-stone-clad heated pool surrounded by a manicured lawn.

The parcel includes approximately 200 feet of waterfront with a private dock, perfect for a boat up to 25 feet long.

Don’t have a boat? Water toys will be supplied, such as kayaks, paddle boards and a Sunfish sailboat.

The Steinbeck property, just a few doors down at 2 Bluff Point Road, was recently purchased by the Sag Harbor Partnership (SHP), which worked with the Town of Southampton to ensure the property not be developed after it went on the market two years ago.

Steinbeck lived just a few doors down at 2 Bluff Point Road until he died in 1968 and his wife, Elaine Steinbeck, remained there until she passed away in 2002.

John Steinbeck’s octagonal glass writer’s studio overlooking the Cove will be used for the newly established Writer’s Residency Program, which will be run by the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas in Austin.

The public will also be able to view the property where Steinbeck penned The Winter of Our Discontent and Travels with Charley, among other notable works.

