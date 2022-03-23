Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Just listed for the first time, the property at 10 Roberts Lane in East Hampton offers a rare opportunity to own a 19th century farmstead. The 3.54-acre property with a restored farmhouse and outbuildings, on the immediate outskirts of East Hampton Village, is exclusively represented by Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman, with an asking price of $5,950,000.

“This property has been beautifully updated and restored in the vernacular architectural style that is characteristic of the local environment and culture of the late 1800s, when life was simpler,” said Martha Gundersen. “The current homeowner has a background in historic preservation and is very fluent in authentically restoring old buildings. The entire farmstead is so tastefully done, which in addition to the restored farmhouse includes a studio, cottage and an antique barn that now serves as a unique pool pavilion. Of course, all the technology and comforts of today’s lifestyle have been incorporated throughout.”

The 3,700-square-foot main house offers five stylish bedrooms and four modern baths. Light pours in through the living room, dining room and a spacious eat-in kitchen, all views overlooking 100-year-old specimen trees on the property.

“What I find so special about this property is how original it is to the area,” added Paul Brennan. “It’s one of the last homes to be representative of the ‘old’ East Hampton, which was once all farmland, especially now that it’s been largely subdivided and suburbanized. This property is what everyone used to want and will want again. I think we’re on the cusp of returning to a more traditional style and there’s nothing better than a classic East Hampton farmhouse.”

Outside, there is a unique antique barn pool pavilion with an adjacent 45-foot heated gunite pool within an open grassy meadow a short distance away from the main house, which creates a private spot. “This sublime area beckons all to summer gatherings or solo leisure retreats, and gracefully unfolds over more than one acre of lawn towards the site of two beautiful, recently restored farm outbuildings, all perfectly suited for studio use, a home oﬃce, or for entertaining,” the description reads.

The property is protected by an additional 50-foot easement between its lot lines and other development to the southwest, according to Douglas Elliman, which adds a large town agricultural reserve across Roberts Lane provides even more privacy and protection.

[Listing: 10 Roberts Lane, East Hampton |Broker: Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

