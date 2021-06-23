Restored Historic Estate on Georgica Beach Listed at $48 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An estate on Georgica Beach in East Hampton Village recently hit the market for $48 million.

Listed with the Petrie Team at Compass, 15 West End Road is a unique property in one of the most exclusive enclaves in East Hampton. The two-acre parcel holds a 5,000-square-foot home, a 1,500-square-foot cottage, and a swimming pool, and boasts 165 feet of ocean frontage.

“An idyllic summer beach home as is, and significant potential for expansion make this a truly extraordinary opportunity,” according to the listing.

The historic primary home was originally built in 1928 and exudes old-world charm. The gambrel-style house offers nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, all restored to preserve historic details.

Just behind the dune is the two-bedroom cottage, which affords it expansive views of the Atlantic Ocean from its second-story deck.

[Listing: 15 West End Road, East Hampton |Broker: Ed Petrie and James Petrie, Compass] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.