Restored North Fork Farmhouse Asks $2.7M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A recently reimagined 19th century North Fork farmhouse in Southold is asking $2,699,000. Deborah Kusa of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

The 3,630-square-foot home at 47100 Route 25 begins with an expansive covered front porch, painted a regal grey to match the rest of the home, completely redone in 2023.

The elegant foyer features preserved wood floors and down the hall there is the original 19th century bannister on the front staircase, which sets the tone for the “sophisticated country ambiance,” according to the listing.

The parlor holds a wood-burning fireplace with a marble mantlepiece. An adjacent “service nook” is home to a guest refrigerator. There is also a spacious great room, currently being utilized also as an art salon, featuring the work of renowned artists, and the breakfast room.

With a total of six bedrooms and five-and-a-half-baths, the first four guest rooms in the front of the house on the main level. Pass through the original swinging door to enter the “back of the house,” acccording to the listing.

There, you will find a modern island-style kitchen featuring two ovens, two dishwashers, a refrigerator-freezer with craft ice-maker, induction cooktop and two convertible refrigerator-freezers in the pantry. There is also a mudroom/laundry area with two sets of stackable washers/dryers nearby.

The living area leads to teh innkeeper’s suite, including a family room, a powder room and private access to the outside, owner’s parking area, the storage shed and the garden/pool/spa area.

Up the back staircase, there is a spacious primary suite, including an oversized bedroom with a sitting area. The primary bathroom features a shower and a soaking tub. There is a separate bedroom that can also be used an office. Mini-split air conditioning and heating units allow individual climate control in the primary and guest bedrooms.

Outside, there is an 18-by-38-foot heated gunite pool with a spa area surrounded by a bluestone patio and a pergola. There is also an outdoor shower a separate fire pit gathering area.

Fencing and front hedging provide privacy.

The home also comes with park district beach rights at the South Harbor Beach.

Plus, the home is close to Southold’s shops and restaurants, or a quick drive to Greenport’s Maritime Village.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 47100 Route 25, Southold | Broker: Deborah Kusa, Douglas Elliman | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.