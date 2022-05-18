Two Riverhead Hotels Under New Management

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

New Castle Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel owner, operator and developer, has agreed to manage two neighboring hotels on Old Country Road in Riverhead at the gateway to the North Fork.

The Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead and Residence Inn by Marriott Long Island East End are the hospitality management’s most recent acquisitions.

“New Castle emerged as the clear choice to manage the Riverhead portfolio due to their boutique scale, owner-operator approach and incredibly successful track record developing and managing premium, select-service properties in leisure-oriented markets,” said Lee Browning, Sr., CEO of Browning Hotel Properties which owns the two hotels, in a statement. “After only a few weeks, the depth of New Castle’s above-property management capabilities, including revenue management, e-commerce and digital marketing, human resources and accounting have become evident and greatly improved financial transparency and employee morale.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Riverhead Properties to our growing portfolio of premium, select-service and compact full-service hotel properties across North America,” said Julian Buffam, partner at New Castle Hotels & Resorts. “New Castle weathered the pandemic and has emerged even stronger in its wake by leveraging technology and the Company’s greatest strength, its people, to further centralize management functions to yield superior results and improved efficiencies at lower costs.

The Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead provides 114 guest rooms and has a restaurant that serves daily breakfast, dinner and room service. It also features an indoor pool, indoor and outdoor whirlpools, open year-round, 2,100 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor patio and a gathering area with a fireplace.

Residence Inn Long Island East End features 131 suites, two pools, an outdoor patio space with a fireplace, a full-service bar, three event rooms and indoor and outdoor whirlpools that are open year-round. Complimentary daily breakfast is served to guests. An existing ballroom is being transformed into a 6,000-square-foot meeting and event venue space.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.