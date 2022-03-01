Crate & Barrel Opens in Tanger Outlets Riverhead

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Crate & Barrel has opened its doors at Tanger Outlets Riverhead.

The luxury housewares purveyor opened its outlet store ahead of schedule, as it was not expected to be ready for shoppers until the spring of 2022. The closest Crate & Barrel store to the East End is currently located in Nassau County at Americana Manhasset.

The 15,000-square-foot space is filled with contemporary and modern furniture, housewares, décor, entertaining items, kitchen accessories and more. Located at 200 Tanger Mall Drive, in Suite 306, Crate & Barrel can be found near Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and Samsonite Factory Outlet.

“Since we first announced Crate & Barrel was joining Tanger Outlets, the excitement around the brand has been incredible,” said Tanger Outlets Riverhead Marketing Director Lesley Anthony. “We welcome shoppers to visit the impressive storefront and discover great savings on quality home décor and furniture.”

The store is opened seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for Sundays when it will close at 7 p.m.

Crate & Barrel was founded in 1962. Crate and Barrel Holdings also owns and operates Crate & Kids, CB2 and Hudson Grace.

