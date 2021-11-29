Crate & Barrel to Open Store at Tanger Outlets Riverhead

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The luxury housewares purveyor Crate & Barrel is headed east. The popular brand of home essentials will open a store in Tanger Outlets Riverhead in the spring of 2022.

Offering contemporary and modern furniture, housewares, décor, entertaining items, kitchen accessories and more, Crate & Barrel will open in a 15,000 square-foot space, near brands like Calvin Klein, Ann Taylor Factory Store and Francesca’s.

The closest Crate & Barrel store to the East End is currently located in Nassau County at Americana Manhasset. Among the 100 stores in nine countries, there are also stores in SoHo and Westchester.

“Tanger Outlets Riverhead shoppers already have access to the top national outlet brands, and Crate & Barrel will further round out their options when visiting the center,” said Tanger Outlet’s Marketing Director Lesley Anthony in a statement. “Shoppers can find quality furniture, home décor, entertaining essentials and more, making Tanger Outlets a one-stop shopping destination to outfit any space.”

Crate & Barrel was founded in 1962. Crate and Barrel Holdings also owns and operates Crate & Kids, CB2 and Hudson Grace.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.