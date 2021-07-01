Romantic Riverhead Home Asking $3.2 Million Overlooks Long Island Sound

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A rare find in Riverhead has just hit the market for $3.2 million. The property has been featured by local media as among the most romantic homes on Long Island. Overlooking the Long Island Sound, the 5,600-square-foot home offers a front-row seat to every summer sunset.

The Mediterranean-style home is set on one acre far back from the road, only accessible by way of a private driveway through a pristine nature preserve. The property is just minutes from Friar’s Head golf club and has a private staircase leading down to the beach.

Once the trees part and the structure comes into focus the large home takes each visitor’s breath away. It houses five bedrooms and six bathrooms and offers extra amenities, like an indoor pool, a gym, and an expansive balcony.

Beyond the front door is the master bedroom with a personal balcony, two smaller bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a grand staircase. The interior is highlighted by its mahogany doors and two fireplaces. Also on the first floor is the professional gym and wellness center sitting just around the corner from the front entrance. The magnificent indoor pool with soaring ceilings is accessible from the first floor as well.

The second story houses the chef’s kitchen with a copious amount of counter space for cooking with the family. The kitchen offers state-of-the-art appliances and an adjacent dining area boasts views of the Long Island Sound. Just beyond the sliding glass doors is the wrap-around balcony for enjoying the breeze on a summer night.

The second floor also has a den overlooking the indoor pool below and a living room to entertain guests. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs as well.

One of the most convenient aspects of this listing is its implementation of a three-level elevator moving from the top floor to the fully finished basement. Another amenity that may prove useful during family gatherings or holiday celebrations is the high-quality audio system both inside and outside of the home.

This property is listed with Ildiko Flanigan of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. A 3D virtual tour is available online.

[Listing: 3172 Sound Avenue, Riverhead |Broker: Ildiko Flanigan of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips.