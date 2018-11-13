Well, the property sold fairly quickly, anyway: the listing came onto the market in August and now it's contract. And why not? It's lovely inside and out. We really like the dark exterior, which feels fresh. So do the interiors, although the house was built ten years ago, it feel bang up to date in every way. Check out the beauty:
We are really not sure what's going on with the pool table room, but whatever, the room would also make a nice study, library or office.
The 8200 square foot house sports seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and they're all equally as nice.
Other nice features include heated walnut floors (oooh, pretty), a screened in porch, a finished lower level with gym, home theater, and a tunnel that leads from the basement to the garage. Outside, on the 1.93 acres of land, you'll find the requisite pool and spa as well as a full outdoor kitchen with wet bar.
Asking price for the property, repped by Jon Vaccari and Terry Cohen at Saunders
, was $4.4 million, which we think was pretty reasonable, and no wonder the property sold within a relatively short timeframe.
What do you think of the place? Let us know in the comments.
. 30 North Haven Way, Sag Harbor