Round Table

"Our place in East Hampton is my happy place," says Jesse Bongiovi, a fact that holds especially true when a glass of wine is in-hand. Bongiovi and his father, Jon Bon Jovi, launched their own rosé label in 2018--Diving into Hampton Water--which went on to be named Best Rosé of 2018 and #83 on the Top 100 among all wines by Wine Spectator. Bongiovi talks about his love of wine, his history of football and more.

Describe your perfect day on the East End. Wake up as early as I can, get to Georgica. surf for a couple hours, go home, have breakfast, hang out by the pool, barbecue, then go to my buddy's house, pregame, head to Surf Lodge at about 6 p.m., or Talkhouse around 10 p.m., and just go all night long. Suddenly it's 6:30 in the morning and I'm going right back to the beach for surf patrol.