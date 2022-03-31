Sag Harbor 1840s ‘Jewel Box’ Showcases Modern Perspective

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Step inside a historic house in the heart of Sag Harbor Village, seemingly modest from the outside, to see a major transformation — from an 1840 cottage to a chic, modern abode that blends old-world details with dramatic interiors.

Listed by Mala Sander and Rebecca M. Shafer of The Corcoran Group, this turn-key “jewel box evokes the feeling of a chic West Village townhouse,” they say. The home at 233 Madison Street, which just recently hit the market, is asking $3.7 million.

Seemingly modest from the outside, the home offers 2,400 square feet of space. The interior of the home was completely reimagined while retaining some original features, such as the wide plank floors throughout the open-plan living space. The chef’s kitchen has stone floors and hints of its past with a white brick heart that encases the Bertazzoni stove.

The great room and dining room sit under double-height ceilings with exposed wood beams. French doors lead to the outside patio and pool and a modern staircase leads to the upper level.

Three bedrooms are on each level. The primary suite takes up the entire upper level, featuring large windows letting natural light shine through, a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom. There are a total of three bathrooms.

The main floor also features a well-appointed office with a built-in desk, though it can also be used as a fourth bedroom since it offers dual closets. There is also a sitting room and family room.

The 0.21-acre property includes an outdoor dining patio, a private backyard and even a heated gunite pool.

“It’s a slice of Sag Harbor history — with a Manhattan loft vibe,” the description says.

[Listing: 233 Madison Street, Sag Harbor Village |Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran] GMAP

