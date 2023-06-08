Home Atop Highest Point in Sag Harbor Village Features ‘Crow’s Nest’ Tower

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This spacious and bright contemporary house is an “architectural gem,” inspired by art galleries, and nestled in the Village of Sag Harbor, according to the Corcoran Group listing.

Built in 1995, the house at 1 Carver Street sits on approximately a 0.34-acre piece of land at one of the highest points in the village. The structure takes advantage of this elevated position with its unique “crow’s nest” tower with a covered rooftop deck and a seating area, showcasing lovely water views in several directions.

Chris Tice at Corcoran is currently listing this property for $2.65 million.

A lively, minimalist neutral color palette illuminates the house, while many large windows let in abundant natural light. A sleek, curvy oak staircase in the atrium connects the two distinct sections of the home.

The architects deliberately designed the spacious and comfortable rooms to resemble galleries, providing an ideal setting for showcasing beautiful art and sculpture. The residence currently displays an expansive collection of pieces by local Sag Harbor-based artist Frank Wimberley.

The home is approximately 3,303 square feet, featuring a 17-by-12-foot main bedroom and two comfortable guest bedrooms, all with adjacent baths. The large windows and mirrors in the bedrooms encapsulate the open, gallery-esque feel of the home.

The kitchen is fully equipped with custom wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances from Viking and Fisher & Paykel, and a high-top breakfast bar perfect for a morning cup of coffee. The great room features a grand fireplace between unique walls of glass. A balcony is attached to the side of the great room. The cozy media room is perfect for movie nights.

Low-maintenance landscaping and tall trees surround the house, providing privacy for a warm summer outdoors. In addition, the multi-level deck features a built-in spa, and the outdoor property has plenty of room for a pool.

The residence is in an ideal location, about a 15-minute walk to the artistic heart of Sag Harbor, Main Street, with its many art galleries, shops and restaurants. The house is equidistant to the beach, perfect for long summer days spent in the sun.

The cozy, modern home is a refuge during the hotter summer months as it features an up-to-date, central cooling system. Separate washing and drying facilities are available in the basement.

The contemporary, minimalist, yet awe-inspiring architecture and design of this residence and its pristine location make it a home that is truly like no other.

More photos can be found below

[Listing: 1 Carver Street, Sag Harbor | Agent: Chris Tice, the Corcoran Group] GMAP

