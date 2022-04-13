House of the Day

Sag Harbor Property Offers Home Plus a Cottage, Both With Fresh Looks

34 High Street, Sag Harbor
The property at 34 High Street in Sag Harbor not only offers a newly renovated home, but also an updated cottage.
Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

A newly renovated home in Sag Harbor’s historic district has a fresh new look and is turn-key ready for any discerning buyer. The property at 34 High Street, which includes a fully-renovated cottage, rare for the village, is asking $4.7 million. Lawrence Ingolia and Jonathan Smith of Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

The 3,200-square-foot home features recently refinished oak flooring and an updated floor plan that pays homage to its 1900 beginning, while also being modernized for today’s buyers.

Double-width French doors from the dedicated entrance hall lead into a formal living room, dining room, and a parlor with a fireplace. The chef’s kitchen offers designer appliances and an additional glass-walled informal dining area, which had been a greenhouse.

The five-bedroom, five-bath home includes a large primary suite that offers a sitting area and a Carrara marble bathroom. Another large bedroom features a walk-in closet and spa bathroom on the second floor. Up on the third floor, are three more bedrooms with a sky-lit marble bathroom.

The home sits on a 0.18-acre property with magnolia trees and hedges. There is an outdoor cedar shower, a bluestone patio, and an extensive deck with a built-in stainless-steel Viking grill, perfect for outdoor entertaining during warm summer nights.

“Le Rose de 34 Bis,” a cottage covered in roses, makes this property unique. The one-story abode offers a full marble bath, a loft and storage space for bikes, surfboards and beach chairs. However, the cottage could be used as a home office or a creative studio, according to the listing.

A variance application process is underway for a pool.

[Listing: 34 High Street, Sag Harbor | Brokers: Lawrence Ingolia and Jonathan Smith, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Inside the cottageEric Striffler for Sotheby’s International Realty
The cottage bathroomEric Striffler for Sotheby’s International Realty

