Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly renovated home in Sag Harbor’s historic district has a fresh new look and is turn-key ready for any discerning buyer. The property at 34 High Street, which includes a fully-renovated cottage, rare for the village, is asking $4.7 million. Lawrence Ingolia and Jonathan Smith of Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

The 3,200-square-foot home features recently refinished oak flooring and an updated floor plan that pays homage to its 1900 beginning, while also being modernized for today’s buyers.

Double-width French doors from the dedicated entrance hall lead into a formal living room, dining room, and a parlor with a fireplace. The chef’s kitchen offers designer appliances and an additional glass-walled informal dining area, which had been a greenhouse.

The five-bedroom, five-bath home includes a large primary suite that offers a sitting area and a Carrara marble bathroom. Another large bedroom features a walk-in closet and spa bathroom on the second floor. Up on the third floor, are three more bedrooms with a sky-lit marble bathroom.

The home sits on a 0.18-acre property with magnolia trees and hedges. There is an outdoor cedar shower, a bluestone patio, and an extensive deck with a built-in stainless-steel Viking grill, perfect for outdoor entertaining during warm summer nights.

“Le Rose de 34 Bis,” a cottage covered in roses, makes this property unique. The one-story abode offers a full marble bath, a loft and storage space for bikes, surfboards and beach chairs. However, the cottage could be used as a home office or a creative studio, according to the listing.

A variance application process is underway for a pool.