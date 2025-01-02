Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Sag Harbor Village home in the waterfront community of Redwood is asking $4,925,000. Cynthia R. Barrett of Brown Harris Stevens represents the listing, which boasts harbor views.

The architect-designed, Victorian-style residence offers 3,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, all with “a striking, modern interior,” according to the listing. Recently renovated with luxurious updates, it now has what is considered two primary-bedroom suites.

The home begins with a wrap-around, covered front porch. The front entry opens into an open-concept space, beginning with the dining area that features two walls of windows. The living area features a fireplace and leads into the striking kitchen with island seating.

A door leads down a hallway to the laundry area and a two-car garage.

On the other side of the kitchen, a side entry door opens to a mudroom-style area with a closet and access to a powder room.

Upstairs, there is a primary suite featuring a vaulted ceiling, a spacious bathroom and a private balcony, as well as two guest bedrooms and a bathroom. The second primary suite, boasting “an exceptional bath,” according to the listing, is accessed separately, also on the second floor.

A finished lower level offers nine-foot ceilings with 500 square feet of additional space with a lounge and gym area, plus storage.

The 0.2-acre property also holds a heated gunite pool flanked by a stone patio. There is also an outdoor shower.

Directly across the street, there is water access and convenient boat mooring available.

Located just a few blocks from Sag Harbor’s Main Street, this property is close to everything, while also providing privacy and easy access to the water.