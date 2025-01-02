House of the Day

Sag Harbor Village Home in Redwood Offers ‘Striking’ Interior

Sag Harbor, Redwood
Located in Sag Harbor Village, the house at 21 Cove Road is asking $4,925,000.
A Sag Harbor Village home in the waterfront community of Redwood is asking $4,925,000. Cynthia R. Barrett of Brown Harris Stevens represents the listing, which boasts harbor views.

The architect-designed, Victorian-style residence offers 3,000 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, all with “a striking, modern interior,” according to the listing. Recently renovated with luxurious updates, it now has what is considered two primary-bedroom suites.

The home begins with a wrap-around, covered front porch. The front entry opens into an open-concept space, beginning with the dining area that features two walls of windows. The living area features a fireplace and leads into the striking kitchen with island seating.

Sag Harbor, Redwood
A door leads down a hallway to the laundry area and a two-car garage.

On the other side of the kitchen, a side entry door opens to a mudroom-style area with a closet and access to a powder room.

Upstairs, there is a primary suite featuring a vaulted ceiling, a spacious bathroom and a private balcony, as well as two guest bedrooms and a bathroom. The second primary suite, boasting “an exceptional bath,” according to the listing, is accessed separately, also on the second floor.

Sag Harbor, Redwood
The home is located across the street from water access with boat mooring available.

A finished lower level offers nine-foot ceilings with 500 square feet of additional space with a lounge and gym area, plus storage.

The 0.2-acre property also holds a heated gunite pool flanked by a stone patio. There is also an outdoor shower.

Directly across the street, there is water access and convenient boat mooring available.

Located just a few blocks from Sag Harbor’s Main Street, this property is close to everything, while also providing privacy and easy access to the water.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 21 Cove Road, Sag Harbor |Broker: Cynthia R. Barrett, Brown Harris Stevens| GMAP

