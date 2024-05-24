A newly built waterfront home in Sag Harbor Village was snapped up in less than two weeks after it hit the market, closing above the nearly $15 million asking price this week and setting the record for the second-priciest sale ever in the village.
The 4,200-square-foot home on Sag Harbor Cove traded for $15,518,174 on Thursday, May 23. We’re told the final sale price included some furnishings.
Douglas Elliman’s Erica Grossman and Noble Black, co-listed the property at 8 John Street, while Hedgerow Exclusive Properties’ Preston Kaye and Elliman’s Rima Mardoyan Smyth brought the buyer to the deal. The home went on the market for $14.95 million and closed within 35 days.
“Claxton House is an incredibly thoughtful design concept that truly relates to the history and charm of Sag Harbor Village. Fully customized and curated by an A+ team of professionals including Bryan Graybill, Historical Concepts and Ocean Building Corp, every inch of the waterfront property was meticulously conceived and built to the highest standard,” Kaye, the co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, told Behind The Hedges.
Only one other Sag Harbor Village property has sold for more. The compound at 25 Shaw Road, overlooking Sag Harbor Bay, traded for $17.5 million in May of 2022. The 8,000-square-foot Nantucket-style house sits on two acres with 200 feet of waterfront and a swim dock.
“8 John Street sets a new benchmark within Sag Harbor Village as the highest single trade since 2022, and the second highest in the Village’s history,” Kaye continued. “Based on the timing in which the deal transpired, it is evident that really great product is still in high demand and buyers are willing to pay pioneering prices.”
Graybill was not only the interior designer, but the homeowner, along with his husband, Daniel Dokos, an attorney. They purchased the 0.41-acre property in 2018 for $2.65 million, records show. They discovered the 1950s house that existed on it at the time had originally been a 19th-century warehouse, which Graybill had actually hoped to find for purchase in the first place, according to an article about the home in Architectural Digest‘s July/August 2023 issue.
Graybill worked with the Atlanta-based architecture firm Historical Concepts to transform the structure. Historical Concepts’ Andrew Cogar told AD, “we re-created a warehouse first, and then evolved it into a house.”
Graybill, who is the recipient of the prestigious Stanford White Award in 2021, explained, “We took parts of history that were true but twisted them to be more fun and adventurous than the original narrative.”
Completed in 2023, Claxton House features panoramic water views from every room. “Exemplifying true artistic reference to the past, while incorporating all modern amenities, the design and layout reflect industrial inspiration married with rich tones and a refreshing palette,” the listing description said.
Large first-floor windows are inspired by carriage-house doors. Unique accents can be found throughout, such as wide plank white oak floors and reclaimed cement tiles from Spanish stables on the stone floors.
The five-bedroom six-and-a-half-bath house includes a second-level primary that boasts a fireplace, a spacious bathroom with a double vanity, a dressing room, a wet bar and a private sleeping porch along with a neighboring office and another bathroom.
Other amenities include radiant heating throughout the first floor, including the covered porch and “a boot room.”
Outside, there is a heated gunite pool and spa, a detached two-car garage, and several decks, patios and outdoor dining areas. The property offers 110 feet of bulkhead along Sag Harbor Cove.
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.