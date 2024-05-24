The Claxton House at 8 John Street in Sag Harbor found a buyer less than two weeks after going on the market.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly built waterfront home in Sag Harbor Village was snapped up in less than two weeks after it hit the market, closing above the nearly $15 million asking price this week and setting the record for the second-priciest sale ever in the village.

The 4,200-square-foot home on Sag Harbor Cove traded for $15,518,174 on Thursday, May 23. We’re told the final sale price included some furnishings.

Douglas Elliman’s Erica Grossman and Noble Black, co-listed the property at 8 John Street, while Hedgerow Exclusive Properties’ Preston Kaye and Elliman’s Rima Mardoyan Smyth brought the buyer to the deal. The home went on the market for $14.95 million and closed within 35 days.

“Claxton House is an incredibly thoughtful design concept that truly relates to the history and charm of Sag Harbor Village. Fully customized and curated by an A+ team of professionals including Bryan Graybill, Historical Concepts and Ocean Building Corp, every inch of the waterfront property was meticulously conceived and built to the highest standard,” Kaye, the co-founder of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, told Behind The Hedges.