Sorry, Haters, Sag Harbor Is Still Hot

We keep hearing whispers that the overheated Sag Harbor market is cooling--but it doesn't seem so at least when it comes to the lower end, anyway. These three properties clicked into contract in record time.

Remember the Million-Dollar Teardown? We hope so, since we posted about it on March 5. It's in contract after less than a week on the market. Listed by Maria Markovic at Saunders, the property includes a 900 square foot, 2-bedroom cottage set on 0.92 of an acre, asking $1.2 million. Under current zoning, a new owner could build a 5200 square foot house, plus pool and pool house. There are no clearing restrictions and no wetland restrictions. We'll be interested to see what's built here!

For more, click here. 354 Madison Street, Sag Harbor

The next property is on Franklin Street, not far from Havens Beach. It's an American Foursquare house, a petite 1245 square foot with three bedrooms and one bath set on 0.17 of an acre, and repped by Barbara Lobosco and Robert Evgen at Elliman. The listing notes the house could be expanded to 2,568 square feet, "leaving additional room for a pool and pool house or garage/studio." The property, asking $1.195 million, was listed 2/20, with an offer accepted on 2/25, and in contract on 3/4. Well done.

For more, click here. 62 Franklin Street, Sag Harbor

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo in the Harbor Close complex is a little tired decoratively, but there was just one month between its listing and contract. On Bridge Street, close to the marina, the garden-level unit was asking $649,000. It is listed by Jane E. Holden at Brown Harris Stevens.

For more, click here. 18 Bridge Street, 4G, Sag Harbor