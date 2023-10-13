Apartment Living

One-Bedroom in Sag Harbor’s Watchcase Factory Asks $1.6M

Sag Harbor, condo, Watchcase Factory
The glassed-in kitchen solarium also serves as the entrance to this condo unit.
Courtesy of the CeeJack Team

A chic condominium unit in the heart of Sag Harbor Village is on the market for $1.6 million, listed with Jeremy Dunham of the CeeJack Team at Compass.

Unit G-106, a 990-square-foot, one-bedroom is located on the ground floor at 15 Church Street, within the townhomes that are on the former Bulova Watchcase Factory property and is packed with stylish architectural features and décor.

“The glassed-in solarium kitchen was fully customized by the first owners,” says Dunham. “This loft looks onto the “secret” Watchcase Factory courtyard that you wouldn’t know existed unless you’ve been in it.”

The condo also is being offered fully furnished, down to the silverware, Dunham explains. The items include “décor collected from all over the world: Bali, Bangkok, Timur, Shanghai, and Paris, among others.”

Sag Harbor, condo, Watchcase Factory
The condo comes fully furnished.Courtesy of the CeeJack Team

It’s ready to move right into or rent out, as it has an excellent rental history, we’re told.

Enter through a hidden inner courtyard, into the light-filled and large eat-in kitchen and a den/TV area just off the kitchen, as well as a spacious living room.

In addition to the single bedroom, there is a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, a glassed walk-in shower,

There is a washer/dryer in the unit.

The Watchcase buildings offer plenty of amenities, included in the $975 common charges, including a full gym with locker rooms, a yoga studio, a spa treatment room, a sauna, and a heated saltwater 64-by-22-foot pool. Concierge services are included with the apartment.

The unit also comes with a dedicated garage parking space and a storage locker. There is also a residents-only keyed garden at the corner of Church and Washington Streets.

A live-in resident manager and a full-time superintendent oversee the property’s maintenance.

“The Watchcase neighborhood continues to be a huge draw: two minutes and you’re on Main Street, Sag Harbor Village, which is lively all year long,” Dunham adds.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 15 Church Street, Unit G106, Sag Harbor | Agent: CeeJack Team, Compass ] GMAP

Another view of the living roomCourtesy of the CeeJack Team
The living room with its décor collected from all over the world.Courtesy of the CeeJack Team
Sag Harbor, condo, Watchcase Factory
The den/TV areaCourtesy of the CeeJack Team
Another view of the kitchenCourtesy of the CeeJack Team
The bedroomCourtesy of the CeeJack Team
The bathroomCourtesy of the CeeJack Team
Sag Harbor, condo, Watchcase Factory
The entranceCourtesy of the CeeJack Team
The gardenCourtesy of the CeeJack Team

