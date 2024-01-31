Sagaponack Estate Home Lists for $25 Million

The estate home at 19 Sagg Pond Court overlooks a 23-acre reserve towards the ocean and pond.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An estate in the most expensive zip code in the Hamptons has just listed for $25 million, exclusively with Tal Alexander and Frederick Wallenmaier at OFFICIAL.

“The residence’s prime location south of the highway overlooks 23 acres of agricultural reserve land with beautiful views of Sagg Pond and the ocean,” Wallenmaier tells Behind The Hedges.

Located on a cul-de-sac 19 Sagg Pond Court, just off Sagg Main Street in the Village of Sagaponack, the home epitomizes luxury living in the Hamptons.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot house, originally built in 1998, was recently renovated by John Nocera and interior design by Tamara Magel. Standout features include 21-foot ceilings and walls of glass windows and doors that allow for stunning views crossing the 23-acre reserve to the water beyond. Three fireplaces provide warmth in cooler months, there is a sunroom to unwind in, and a private office that allows for productivity.

The kitchen is not only every chef’s dream but even won the title of “Kitchen of the Year” from Hamptons Cottages & Garden.

The four-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath home also features second-floor balconies.

A 50-foot heated, gunite pool has an epic view of the reserve and water. Multiple stone patios surround the pool. Gardens and specimen trees can be found throughout the 1.53-acre property. “The southwest exposure ensures breathtaking sunsets, views of the vast expanse of the ocean, serene pond, and the expansive reserve,” the listing description reads. There is also an all-weather, sunken tennis court enclosed with stacked stone and landscaping to ensure that no match is disturbed. “This Sagaponack estate offers a rare and captivating combination of natural beauty, luxury, and seclusion,” the listing description reads.

this extraordinary residence offers unparalleled panoramic ocean and pond views across a breathtaking 23-acre reserve. Sagg Main Beach is only a half-mile walk away.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 19 Sagg Pond Court, Sagaponack | Agents: Tal Alexander and Frederick Wallenmaier, OFFICIAL | GMAP