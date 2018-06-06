Save $35 Million Buying This Quogue Property

Yes, we know. You want a place on the ocean, because ocean. But you also want a place nearby to dock your boat, which is not the ocean. East of the canal, your best bet is Meadow Lane, Southampton, and a very fine choice it is. 1050 Meadow Lane is for sale, which is oceanfront, with 3.38 acres, including a dock on Shinnecock Bay, and a 10,000 square foot hour. Fabulous. Lovely (although we will point out there's no tennis.) Asking price is a mere $55 million.

Ouch. If your pockets aren't quite that deep, why not look on the other side of the canal? This property is oceanfront, on 3.25 acres, offers a nice dock for your boat (actually there's room for five boats), sports a 13,000 square foot house, and a tennis court. Asking price is $20 million (which was recently slashed $5 million). As a slight downside, there isn't as much ocean frontage as on Meadow Lane, but how much ocean frontage do you really need to own? Repped by Gary DePersia at Corcoran, the house boasts two outdoor fireplace for chilly evenings.

Of course there's everything else luxury buyers want these days: a pavilion by the tennis court, cabana by the pool, outdoor kitchen, wine room, and nine bedrooms to accommodate every one you know who stops by for the weekend.

For more, click here. 168 Dune Road, Quogue