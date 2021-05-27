Scoop Up Your Copy of Behind The Hedges Magazine, the Memorial Day Issue Is Out Now

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Behind The Hedges just dropped its Memorial Day 2021 issue, our first stand-alone magazine.

In this issue, The View‘s Joy Behar gives readers a peek inside her Hamptons home filled with lots of artful yard sale treasures, and we take a look at how an architect and designer reimagined their family’s Westhampton Beach home.

We delve deep into one of our favorite topics, hedges, with a look at how the East Hampton-based firm Landscape Details creatively uses to define space. If you aren’t invited to a Hamptons estate this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll want to plan your next trip out east at the Reform Club after you get a look inside the high-end boutique hotel in Amagansett.

Also, learn how new and old meet in a 19th century farmhouse in Southampton, the vision of owner-designer Betsie Bremer. Our Master Craftsman column this month showcases Steven Lang, one of the few carpenters who specialize in handcrafting stairs and railing, and we hope you find some summer inspiration in this installment of the Real Estate Roundtable.

Find Behind The Hedges magazine on newsstands, real estate offices, and retailers across the East End.

We hope you enjoy the new format of Behind The Hedges. Future stand-alone magazines are planned for July 4 and Labor Day.

