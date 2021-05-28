Real Estate Roundtable: Summertime Inspiration

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Life on the East End is slowly getting back to normal, just in time for the unofficial start to summer this Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons. Of course, there are endless ways to have fun in the sun, but what do the top brokers do to unwind? We asked these real estate professionals to offer us some inspiration for summer 2021 based on what they are looking forward to the most this season.

Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

“Mostly we work more. But, there is a bit more opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. I’m an early bird, so I like to get out and play a quick 9-hole round of golf when I can – first in and first out when the course opens. I also enjoy driving my Maserati between my offices in Sag Harbor and Westhampton Beach. Especially along the water, on Long Beach in Sag Harbor and Dune Road between the Ponquogue Bridge and Westhampton. I bring my camera with me and try to catch the osprey in flight and as they are grabbing breakfast. I’m also really enjoying the new home that my wife and I built in the village of Westhampton Beach. It’s become such a sanctuary for us; especially thanks to Cathy’s impeccable taste. And I’m looking forward to some father-and-son bonding time with my youngest, Sandro, who just finished his junior year in high school. We’re planning on hopping on some planes and taking a few trips to visit some colleges. Big milestones this year.”

Christopher Covert, Compass

“More than anything, I’m looking forward to no longer feeling anxious around people due to COVID-19. “Vaxxed and relaxed” is the guiding motto. The ability to see friends, revive the summer barbecue, dining out at restaurants, are all some of the best parts about unwinding on the East End and, for the first time, it feels as though we’ll be able to do that with less overlying stress. I am excited that some of my favorite places, including Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, are reopening. Sagaponack Farm Distillery and the wineries are always great for a breather, and to relax after busy weekends showing properties. For outdoor activities it’s surfing when there are waves if I can find an uncrowded spot, fishing off the beach or out at the Canyons, or just casual boating on the bays. All of it makes me hopeful that this summer will be a return to normal. I look forward to Zoom-free living and more in-person connection in 2021.”

Jane Babcock, Brown Harris Stevens

“Being stuck at home like the rest of us, the Peloton has done wonders for me all around. I’m addicted to Jenn Sherman, Cody Rigsby and Emma Lovell! My daughter moved back home from New York City last March and has been working remotely for ESPN so my two bulldog bassets Maily and Otto have gotten used to me and my daughter taking them for afternoon walks at Barcelona, Short Beach, Clam Island and the Long Pond Greenbelt. I think our furry friends are going to miss us when we head back to the offices. My boat is one of the first to arrive at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club so now that it’s in the water that’s where you will find me most evenings. Wednesday nights are fun to take friends out and watch the Breakwater Yacht Club summer sailing series. Downtown Sag Harbor has been crazy but once out on the water the rest of the world disappears. We are so lucky to live on the East End.”

J.B. Andreassi, Nest Seekers International

“What I am most looking forward to in summer 2021 is simply getting back to enjoying the beaches, wineries, and restaurants with groups of my friends and family. Whether it’s going out to eat at Harvest on Fort Pond or getting drinks at Gurney’s in Montauk or going to silent discos in Southampton (yes, I can dance a bit), just being able to be around people again with a little bit more peace of mind than we’ve been afforded recently is something I think we are all really excited about. I’m hoping that events like The Hampton Classic Horse Show, outdoor concerts and screenings at Coopers Beach come back as well. Time will tell. I think it’s been a really tough stretch for all of us. It’s time to live a little and enjoy what makes the East End so special.”

Thomas McCloskey, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

“Time on the water is my favorite part of the summer. Fishing for striped bass, weakfish and bluefish keep me busy from Memorial Day to Labor Day. We also like to go out and watch the Wednesday night sailboat races that start in Cutchogue Harbor and go around Robins Island. As the weather warms up, I always look forward to planting my vegetable and herb garden in May. In a good year we can have homegrown tomatoes, cucumbers and grilled zucchini at the 4th of July barbecue. I am looking forward to backyard barbecues with friends and family this summer, it has been way too long since I last entertained. There is nothing better than smoked baby back ribs, burgers, hot dogs coupled with fresh garden salads. Adult beverages from our local vineyards and breweries are an added plus to our backyard events.”

Ann Ciardullo & Keith Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

“Unwind, you ask? We never unwind. Too much energy, too much to do. But what we do to get away from it all is get away from it all! Most summer evenings you’ll find us on Georgica Beach having dinner and a bonfire with family and friends. With the help of Automat Customizing of Hicksville we turned our ocean-blue Jeep Gladiator into the ultimate Beach Buggy, always loaded with beach chairs, cooler, galvanized tub and logs for the fire. Without a doubt, everyone’s favorite is lobster rolls. We make them ourselves with lobster salad from either the Seafood Shop in Wainscott or The Dock House on the pier in Sag Harbor. Fried chicken is always on the menu too. Cirillo’s Market in Amagansett, the best. Summer in a Bottle rosé from Wölffer is omnipresent, but never seen…..beach rules! They say that “you can’t have it all,” but when we’re sitting on the beach under the stars with the bonfire blazing, looking around at the people we love, it sure feels like we do. Living proof that if you’re lucky enough to be in the Hamptons, you’re lucky enough.”

James Peyton, The Corcoran Group

“Unwind? Even in my downtime I need to be overly productive. This past winter I took on a new boat project and have eagerly awaited summer. For me, life slows down being around boats, whether on the water or toiling away in the boat yard. A life-long sailor now turned power boater, our family will be gunkholing around the East End this season on our restored 1981 Dyer 29 named Voyager. We’re looking forward to the dock/dine scene at Duryea’s Orient Point, Sunset Beach and all the spots in Montauk. Anchoring off the calm waters of Long Beach offers my son, Henrik, his own swimming hole as we simply enjoy the long days of summer watching the Osprey soar over Jessup’s Neck. This is the best recipe for wellness on the East End. No matter where you are, the beauty abounds. A half-hour sunset cruise through Sag Harbor Cove with a blazing sunset truly soothes the soul. But according to Henrik we’re most looking forward to launching his new R2-D2 kite from Sagg Main this summer.”

This article appeared in the Memorial Day 2021 issue of Behind The Hedges. Click here to read the digital version.