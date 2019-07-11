Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Supposedly Toured This North Haven Property

So guess who is apparently looking for a place in the Hamptons? Kardashian (semi) in-law Scott Disick and his 20 year old girlfriend, Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia, as reported by Page Six. Disick grew up in Eastport and went to the Ross School, so he's no stranger to the area. Disick's parents lived in a Buckminster Fuller geodome house in Baiting Hollow before they passed away.

This place, repped by Matt Breitenbach at Compass, is not a geodome. It's a rather nice gated place on 1.8 acres. Built in 1989, the house could use some updates, but it's spacious at 3,670 square feet. There are four bedrooms and four baths, and out back is a 20 x 40 foot pool. Asking price is $1.85 million. Location is good: a quiet neighborhood, not too far from Sag Harbor village. We say go for it, Scott!

22 Oak Drive, Sag Harbor