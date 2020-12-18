Sensational Outdoor Entertaining Amid a Perfect Private Escape in Quogue

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This two-acre estate in the Village of Quogue was made for entertaining, outdoors as much as indoors. The 8,800-square-foot home at 6 Bay Road, just up the block from Shinnecock Bay and about one mile from the heart of the village, is listed for $5.749 million with Douglas Elliman’s Lauren Spiegel.

The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom house sits on a private parcel that spans from Bay Road to Heatherwood Lane, behind a white pair of gates, down a specimen tree-lined driveway, which circles up to the covered entryway.

While the shingle-style mansion is impressive, the outdoor spaces this home has to offer stand out from the rest, from several sun-drenched decks, shaded patios and porches that look out onto the mature landscaping to the heated gunite pool with a wading area. The newly remodeled pool house has its very own kitchen, bathroom and changing room, and is separately heated and air-conditioned, plus offers a full cabana and an outdoor shower.

There is also a large vegetable garden and a half-basketball court. “Everything you could need not to ever have to leave, other than to go to the beach,” says Spiegel.

The main house offers a French country kitchen that features a Garland range and other professional appliances, plus a light-filled breakfast nook. Off of the kitchen there is a wraparound front porch overlooking the sprawling property.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace and French doors leading out. A sitting room has vaulted ceilings, built-in bookshelves and another fireplace. A library/den features exposed wood beams, a secluded side entrance and a third fireplace. In the formal dining room, there is a specialty hardwood checkered floor.

Another sun-filled space is the all-weather sunporch, also with specialty hardwood painted flooring. Wainscotting can be found throughout the house.

Up on the second floor, there is an enviable master bedroom that features a custom-made dressing room and multiple closets, and a luxurious master bathroom with marble countertops and a steam shower. Two more ensuite bedrooms and one bathroom plus an old-style screened-in sleeping porch complete the second floor, which can be accessed through a back staircase, originally from the 1900s.

Certainly a perfect spot for privacy and entertaining.

[Listing: 6 Bay Road, Quogue Village | Broker: Lauren Spiegel of Douglas Elliman] GMAP

