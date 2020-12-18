House of the Day

Sensational Outdoor Entertaining Amid a Perfect Private Escape in Quogue

By Posted on
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

This two-acre estate in the Village of Quogue was made for entertaining, outdoors as much as indoors. The 8,800-square-foot home at 6 Bay Road, just up the block from Shinnecock Bay and about one mile from the heart of the village, is listed for $5.749 million with Douglas Elliman’s Lauren Spiegel.

The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom house sits on a private parcel that spans from Bay Road to Heatherwood Lane, behind a white pair of gates, down a specimen tree-lined driveway, which circles up to the covered entryway.

While the shingle-style mansion is impressive, the outdoor spaces this home has to offer stand out from the rest, from several sun-drenched decks, shaded patios and porches that look out onto the mature landscaping to the heated gunite pool with a wading area. The newly remodeled pool house has its very own kitchen, bathroom and changing room, and is separately heated and air-conditioned, plus offers a full cabana and an outdoor shower.

There is also a large vegetable garden and a half-basketball court. “Everything you could need not to ever have to leave, other than to go to the beach,” says Spiegel.

The main house offers a French country kitchen that features a Garland range and other professional appliances, plus a light-filled breakfast nook. Off of the kitchen there is a wraparound front porch overlooking the sprawling property.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace and French doors leading out. A sitting room has vaulted ceilings, built-in bookshelves and another fireplace. A library/den features exposed wood beams, a secluded side entrance and a third fireplace. In the formal dining room, there is a specialty hardwood checkered floor.

Another sun-filled space is the all-weather sunporch, also with specialty hardwood painted flooring. Wainscotting can be found throughout the house.

Up on the second floor, there is an enviable master bedroom that features a custom-made dressing room and multiple closets, and a luxurious master bathroom with marble countertops and a steam shower. Two more ensuite bedrooms and one bathroom plus an old-style screened-in sleeping porch complete the second floor, which can be accessed through a back staircase, originally from the 1900s.

Certainly a perfect spot for privacy and entertaining.

[Listing: 6 Bay Road, Quogue Village | Broker: Lauren Spiegel of Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter,  Instagram and Facebook.

Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites